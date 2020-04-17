Cushing® Closed-End Funds Announce that Annual Meeting and Special Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for May 1, 2020 Will Be Telephonic Meetings

DALLAS, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund ("SRV"), The Cushing® Energy Income Fund and ("SRF") and The Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (formerly known as The Cushing® Renaissance Fund) ("SZC") (each a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds") announced today that the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of SRV and SZC and the special meeting of shareholders of SRV and SRF, each scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020, will be held telephonically, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), travel guidelines impacting Dallas, Texas and surrounding areas, and to support the health and well-being of shareholders of the Funds.

Annual Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Joint Annual Meeting of SRV and SZC to be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Central time (the "Annual Meeting") will be held in a telephonic format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

The Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting is available at https://www.proxy-direct.com/cus-31149. Except as amended or supplemented by the information contained herein, all information set forth in the Proxy Statement continues to apply and should be considered in voting your shares.

Special Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Joint Special Meeting of SRV and SRF to be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (the "Special Meeting") will be held in a telephonic format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person.

The Proxy Statement/Prospectus for the Special Meeting is available at https://www.proxy-direct.com/cus-31148. Except as amended or supplemented by the information contained herein, all information set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus continues to apply and should be considered in voting your shares.

Registration Instructions for the Telephonic Meetings

If you were a record holder of Fund shares as of the Record Date of March 2, 2020 (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the applicable Fund), you are entitled to notice of and to vote at your Fund's Annual Meeting and/or Special Meeting, as applicable (each a "Meeting"), or any adjournments, postponements or delays thereof. To participate in your Fund's Meeting, please email Georgeson, the Funds' proxy solicitor, at [email protected], provide your full name and address and include the relevant Fund name(s) in the subject line. Georgeson will then email you the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during your Fund's Meeting.

If you held your Fund shares in a brokerage account or through a bank or other nominee, in order to participate in and vote during your Fund's Meeting, you must first request and obtain a "legal proxy" from your broker, bank or other nominee reflecting the relevant Fund name(s), the number of Fund shares you held, as well as your name and email address. To participate in your Fund's Meeting, please forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy, email it to Georgeson at [email protected] and put the relevant Fund names(s) and "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. Georgeson will then email you the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Meeting.

Requests for registration must be received by Georgeson no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2020. Please contact Georgeson at (877) 255-0134 with any questions regarding accessing a Meeting.

Whether or not you plan to participate in your Fund's Meeting(s), we urge you to complete your proxy card, date and sign it and return it promptly, or record your voting instructions by telephone or via the internet, as described in the proxy materials, no matter how large or small your holdings may be. If you submit a properly executed proxy but do not mark how you wish your shares to be voted, your shares will be voted "FOR" each proposal, as applicable. The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a telephonic meeting and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with a Meeting. If your shares are held through a broker, you must provide voting instructions to your broker about how to vote your shares in order for your broker to vote your shares as you instruct at a Meeting.

