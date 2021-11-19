Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announce Trustee Resignation and Trustee Appointment

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV) and The Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: SZC), each a non-divserified, closed-end management investment company (the "Funds," and each a "Fund"), announced today that Brenda A. Cline, a member of the Board of Trustees of each Fund (the "Boards," and each a "Board"), has resigned her role as a trustee of each Fund, effective immediately. Each Board has appointed Andrea N. Mullins to serve as an independent trustee of each Fund to fill the seat vacated upon the resignation of Ms. Cline for the remainder of Ms. Cline's term. Ms. Mullins will serve as a Class II trustee of each Fund. The term of the Class II trustees of The Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund continues until the annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2022. The term of the Class II trustees of The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund continues until the annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2024.

Also, effective immediately, Ms. Mullins has been appointed as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and as a member and Chair of the Audit Committee of each Board.

Through her former positions in senior financial roles at asset management companies and as a certified public accountant, Ms. Mullins has experience as a leader overseeing, conceiving, implementing and analayzing strategic and financial growth plans and financial statements. Ms. Mullins also has experience in the auditing of financial statements and related materials. In addition, she has experience as a director of various organizations, including registered investment companies.

