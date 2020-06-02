Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Reverse Share Split

DALLAS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV) announces today that the Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a 1-for-4 reverse share split of the Fund's common shares, which will occur after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 12, 2020. Trading in the Fund's common shares on a split adjusted basis is expected to begin at the market open on June 15, 2020. The Fund's common shares will continue trading on the NYSE under its existing ticker symbol, but will be assigned a new CUSIP number.

As a result of the reverse share split, every four of the Fund's outstanding common shares will be converted into one common share. A reverse share split will decrease the Fund's common shares outstanding and potentially increase the market price per common share by a proportional amount. While the number of outstanding common shares will decline, neither the Fund's portfolio holdings nor the total value of shareholders' investments in the Fund will be affected. After the reverse share split, shareholders' accounts will reflect proportionally fewer common shares with a higher net asset value per common share.

The intent of the reverse share split is to potentially increase the Fund's market price per common share and trading volume, thereby reducing the per share transaction costs associated with buying or selling the Fund's common shares in the secondary market. Each common shareholder will hold the same percentage of the Fund's outstanding common shares immediately following the reverse share split as such shareholder held immediately prior to the reverse share split, subject to adjustments for fractional shares resulting from the reverse share split.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse share split, other than in the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan. Fractional shares that result from the reverse share split will be aggregated and sold on the New York Stock Exchange by the Fund's transfer agent and the proceeds will be distributed pro rata among shareholders who would otherwise have received fractional shares in the reverse share split. Shareholders will be receiving additional information regarding the reverse share split from U.S. Bank Global Fund Services, LLC, the Fund's transfer agent.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective of seeking a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of energy infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and MLP-related investments. The Fund will invest no more than 25% of its total assets in securities of MLPs that qualify as publicly traded partnerships under the Internal Revenue Code. The Fund's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SRV."

There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investments in the Fund involve operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value.

Cushing, a subsidiary of Swank Capital, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

