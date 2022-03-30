Cushing Terrell Launches Community Outreach for Tucson Equitable Transit-Oriented Development Strategic Plan

The ETOD study was made possible by a $950,000 Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Livable Communities Transit-Oriented Development grant awarded to the city in 2021. Phase one, currently ongoing, is the initial outreach and engagement phase meant to bring community members together to talk about important issues like mobility, affordability and equity in a thoughtful and comprehensive way.

"The Tucson ETOD project marks an incredible commitment to progress and equity for the City of Tucson," said Keith Walzak, Cushing Terrell's Director of Planning and Urban Development. "As a firm, and as creative leaders in the urban planning space, we are so grateful for the opportunity to engage with and help shape the equitable future of such a vibrant and rich community. This project is a major milestone for both Tucson and our team, and I sincerely hope it represents a shift we will see replicated across other urban areas in the United States."

Cushing Terrell is leading a dynamic team of local Tucson experts and national transit and urban design professionals through a series of immersive engagement activities to better understand the values, aspirations, and desires of the community to guide a meaningful process. A planned 14.5-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) intra-city corridor will connect people and empower traditionally underserved, under-represented Hispanic populations in Tucson while addressing climate change, resiliency, access, and equity for all people.

