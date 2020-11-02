Cushman & Wakefield brings Chicago's first true turnkey office space to Fulton Market South

Plug+Work was developed by property owner Case Equity Partners and Lexington Realty International in response to the lack of suitable options for companies whose needs have abruptly changed in recent months. A superior alternative to communal cookie-cutter co-working spaces, this rapid relocation option comes with ongoing corporate services such as IT support, high-speed internet, 24/7 access, parking for both cars and bikes and a customized food and beverage program -- all move-in ready within 30 to 40 days.

"In today's difficult times, companies too often consume valuable time, capital and resources rightsizing their real estate with little return," said Jack McKinney Jr., managing director of agency leasing with Cushman. "We handle the headaches and save them real money within weeks."

"Most conventional office leasing require significant commitment of resources, and in extraordinary times such as these, tenants must be provided with an alternative," said Shlomo Chopp, a partner in the venture. "We are responding to the market."

For more information about Plug+Work or 1033 West Van Buren, please visit www.1033wvb.com/plug-work or contact Brittany Hughes at (312) 424-8028 or [email protected].

