Cushman & Wakefield Selects Carrier for Office Campus Modernization Project

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has signed a contract with Carrier for a major heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) modernization project that will help deliver better reliability, comfort and improved indoor air quality (IAQ) to a Cushman & Wakefield client's greater Denver-area office campus. The project will include air-cooled liquid chillers, rooftop units, split systems, hot water boilers, lighting and building controls, and air purification systems to enhance overall IAQ throughout the office campus, with service support provided by Carrier's BluEdge service platform. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

The pandemic has intensified the urgency and need for solutions that help provide a safe return to commercial buildings. As part of this modernization project, Cushman & Wakefield chose air purification systems with needlepoint bipolar ionization technology, an IAQ solution that will help deactivate many airborne contaminants, for every rooftop unit on campus. Air purification systems and IAQ assessments and monitoring are available through the Carrier Healthy Buildings Program, an expanded suite of advanced solutions to help deliver healthier, safer and more productive indoor environments.

"We view Carrier as a valued building technology solutions partner," said Marla Maloney, President of Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services. "Carrier earned our trust for the project based on their innovative HVAC solutions, healthy building expertise and their strong consultative approach in support of Cushman & Wakefield."

To help ensure optimal system uptime, Carrier will also provide longer-term support through a BluEdge Enhance service contract that includes preventative maintenance and remote monitoring.

"Our customers are our highest priority and we are pleased to work with Cushman & Wakefield for this critical project," said Gary H. Bobb, Vice President, Global Aftermarket, Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "The Carrier team prides itself on delivering best-in-class, turnkey solutions for a healthier, more efficient and more reliable facility."

Learn more about Carrier Commercial Service offerings at carrier.com/service and follow @CarrierHVAC on Twitter.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow @CarrierHVAC on Twitter.

Contact:

Elisabeth Blum

704-467-9704

[email protected]

SOURCE Carrier

Related Links

http://www.carrier.com

