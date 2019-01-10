CUSIP Request Volume Sends Mixed Signals to Kick Off 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for January 2019. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found significant year-over-year volume decreases in requests for new corporate identifiers and significant year-over-year increases in requests for new municipal identifiers.

CUSIP identifier requests for the broad category of U.S. corporate offerings, which includes both equity and debt, decreased 8% year-over-year versus January 2018. On a monthly basis, corporate identifier request volume through January 2019 was 27.4% higher than December 2018 levels. December 2018 volumes were historically low.

Municipal CUSIP requests increased in January after experiencing a volatile year in 2018. The aggregate total of all municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – saw a 10.5% increase versus January 2018.

"Uncertainty over the future of interest rates has been visible in CUSIP request volume for the past several months and appears to be continuing into 2019," said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CUSIP Global Services. "Overall, volumes are healthy as we kick off the new year, but we expect to continue to see continued swings in volume in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty."

Requests for new international debt and equity CUSIP International Numbers (CINS) decreased on an annualized basis in January. International equity CINS were down 58.1% versus January 2019, while international debt CINS fell 40.7% during the same period.

To view a copy of the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of New CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date, through January 2019:

Asset Class 2019 ytd 2018 ytd YOY Change Private Placement

Securities 344 220 56.4% CDs < 1 yr Maturity 725 524 38.4% Long Term Municipal

Notes 32 24 33.3% Short Term Municipal

Notes 83 64 29.7% Municipal Bonds 650 607 7.1% CDs > 1 yr Maturity 628 687 -8.6% U.S. & Canada

Corporates 1896 2203 -14.0% International Debt 208 351 -40.7% International Equity 81 193 -58.0%

About CUSIP Global Services

The financial services industry relies on CGS' unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 years has helped CGS earn its reputation as a trusted originator of quality identifiers and descriptive data, ensuring that essential front- and back-office functions run smoothly. Relied upon worldwide as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data, CGS is also a founding member and co-operates the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) Service Bureau, a global security and entity identifier database for over 34 million public and privately traded instruments, contributed by 92 national numbering agencies and 27 partner agencies representing 255 different countries. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by S&P Global Market Intelligence, with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association represents banks of all sizes and charters and is the voice for the nation's $13 trillion banking industry and its 2 million employees. Learn more at www.aba.com .

