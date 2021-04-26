Custard Insurance Adjusters Announces Streamlined Property Claims Process - Ready for Storm Season
Apr 26, 2021, 06:00 ET
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc. announced today the successful growth and expansion of their Property Services Division with the roll out of a new streamlined property claims process.
The Custard Property Division recently developed an updated claims process that guarantees quick response to their client partners, while maintaining the highest level of estimating accuracy for all property claims. Custard's centralized department of highly qualified property professionals work closely with their field appraisers across the US to provide a high-quality work product.
"It's an exciting time for us as we continue to grow our Property Division, even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," states Dan Daniel, SVP and Director of Property Services. Daniel further states, "We are well prepared and stand ready for quick response and turn-around during the 2021 storm season."
Rick Linville, Chairman of the Board, states "The precautions we have taken, and continue to take, during this challenging time have proven to our client partners that their needs come first when it comes to both safety and excellent customer service. Our Property Division is hands down one of the best in the industry for customer satisfaction, as evidenced by our growth."
For more information about Custard's Property Division and storm readiness, please contact:
Dan Daniel
SVP, Director of Property Services
4875 Avalon Ridge Parkway
Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Tel: 678.466.3460
[email protected]
[email protected]
www.custard.com
SOURCE Custard Insurance Adjusters
