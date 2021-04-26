Custard Insurance Adjusters Announces Streamlined Property Claims Process - Ready for Storm Season

Custard Insurance Adjusters Streamlines Property Claims Response Tweet this

"It's an exciting time for us as we continue to grow our Property Division, even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," states Dan Daniel, SVP and Director of Property Services. Daniel further states, "We are well prepared and stand ready for quick response and turn-around during the 2021 storm season."

Rick Linville, Chairman of the Board, states "The precautions we have taken, and continue to take, during this challenging time have proven to our client partners that their needs come first when it comes to both safety and excellent customer service. Our Property Division is hands down one of the best in the industry for customer satisfaction, as evidenced by our growth."

For more information about Custard's Property Division and storm readiness, please contact:

Dan Daniel

SVP, Director of Property Services

4875 Avalon Ridge Parkway

Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Tel: 678.466.3460

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.custard.com

SOURCE Custard Insurance Adjusters