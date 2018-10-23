Custodia Financial Brings on Aaron Tabela as CMO to Make 401(k) Loan Defaults Top-of-Mind for Plan Sponsors

Mr. Tabela comes to Custodia from Financial Engines, the industry leader for independent defined contribution advisory services, serving over 700 companies and 10 million plan participants. As Financial Engines' Head of Workplace Marketing, Mr. Tabela led a team of institutional and participant marketers that developed and executed the firm's marketing strategy for employers, employees, retirement plan providers, consultants, and advisors. Prior to Financial Engines, Mr. Tabela led marketing strategy for TIAA's large plan market segment.

"Custodia is a mission-driven enterprise, and we're thrilled to have Aaron join us," said Tod Ruble, CEO of Custodia Financial. "As a company, we're committed to eliminating America's $2.5 trillion loan default problem, as well as the issue of plan leakage generally. Aaron brings exuberance, skills, and experience as a defined contribution marketer, strategist, and financial wellness expert. Aaron will help shine a spotlight on this pressing challenge—and how RLE uniquely prevents loan defaults with the industry's next big 'auto' feature."

Mr. Tabela joins a team of retirement experts at Custodia Financial that includes former senior executives from Fidelity Investments, SunGard, Voya Financial, and Wells Fargo, who have come together to deliver the benefits of 401(k) loan protection. In his new role, Mr. Tabela will work closely with fellow Financial Engines alumnus Rennie Worsfold, who joined Custodia Financial last April as Executive Vice President of Distribution.

"It's an honor to join the team at Custodia. I've spent my career understanding what matters most to plan sponsors and participants and look forward to helping Custodia significantly improve financial wellness and plan health on a large scale," said Mr. Tabela. "In my career, I've sought out firms that address gaps in the system for the financially vulnerable. In an industry that continues to focus on asset-gathering among the affluent, Custodia is helping a different cohort that isn't getting enough attention," Mr. Tabela added.

About Retirement Loan Eraser: Loan defaults in 401(k) plans are widely acknowledged as a significant problem harming retirement outcomes. RLE is an automated loan insurance program that prevents 401(k) loan defaults, protecting plan assets and immediately improving retirement outcomes. RLE is the only solution available that helps plan sponsors prevent loan defaults by repaying the outstanding loan balance of borrowers losing their jobs, while reducing fiduciary risk.

