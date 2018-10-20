Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Directs Formation of Ministerial Committee to Restructure the Presidency of the General Intelligence

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on what has been submitted by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and President of the Council of Political and Security Affairs, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the urgent need to restructure the General Intelligence Presidency, and overhaul its rules and regulations, as well as, to determine its authorities and assess its procedures and powers within its administrative and ordered organizational sequence to ensure the proper functioning of its work and the determination of responsibilities.

As the public interest requires the formation of a committee to do so, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques issued an order, No. 7422, today on the formation of a ministerial committee chaired by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and President of the Council of Political and Security Affairs; including the membership of a number of members of the Council: HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior; Dr. Mousaed Al-Aiban; Dr. Ibrahim Al-Assaf; the Minister of Foreign Affairs; the President of General Intelligence, and the President of the State Security. The Committee shall submit the results of its work within one month of its issue date.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office