Custom Antibody Market, 2023

The "Custom Antibody Market by Service (Antibody Production, Characterization, Immunization, Fragmentation), Type (Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Recombinant), Source (Mouse, Rabbit), Research Area (Oncology, Immunology), and End Users - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global custom antibodies market is projected to reach USD 481.2 million by 2023 from USD 313.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Increase in research activities (especially in the life sciences industry), growing industry-academia collaborations, and the expanding antibody therapeutics pipeline are the primary growth drivers for this market. Also, the growing quality concerns over catalog antibodies (to ensure reproducibility of results) is an area of concern in this market, which is primarily why end-users prefer custom-made antibodies.

Rapid growth in developing countries across APAC and Latin America, the increasing demand for personalized medicine and protein therapeutics, growth in stem cell and neurobiology research, and the clinical significance of biomarker discovery are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. On the other hand, the need for steep capital investments and long duration of antibody development, along with the increasing focus on antibody alternatives for proteomic studies, are some of the major market challenges.

The custom antibodies market is highly competitive, with a number of players competing for a larger market share. The prominent players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck Group (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), BioLegend, Inc. (US), Rockland Immunochemcials, Inc. (US), ProMab Biotechnologies (US), Innovagen AB (Sweden), and ProteoGenix (US).

Due to the intense competition in this market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence in the high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

