Custom Antibody Market worth $652 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Custom Antibody Market by Service (Antibody Development, Production, Labelling), Type (Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Recombinant), Source (Rabbit, Mice), Research Area (Oncology, Immunology), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 652 million by 2026 from USD 393 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

As such, an increase in research activity-especially in the life sciences industry-along with growing industry-academia collaborations are the primary growth drivers for this market. In addition, the objective behind custom antibody production is to acquire an antibody that performs well in a particular qualitative or quantitative immunodetection method. The quality of catalog antibodies (to ensure the reproducibility of results) is also an area of concern in this market, which is primarily why end users prefer custom-made antibodies.

Antibody Development accounted for the largest share of custom antibody market

Based on service, the market is segmented into antibody development, antibody production & purification, and antibody fragmentation & labeling. Antibody development services accounted for the largest market share of 56.6% in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of researchers on high-quality antibodies for reproducibility, which can be hampered by using commercially available antibodies.

Monoclonal antibody accounted for the largest share of custom antibody market

Based on type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, and other custom antibodies. The recombinant antibodies segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing development of recombinant antibodies due to advantages such as batch-to-batch reproducibility and rapid production is propelling the growth of this market segment.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies is the fastest-growing end user segment of the custom antibody market

Based on end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the custom antibody market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for high-specificity antibodies for drug discovery and development, increasing research in the areas of genomics and proteomics, and the need for antibodies in the identification of new targets and assays. Additionally, the impact of COVID-19 has encouraged various pharmaceutical companies to enter into collaborations with custom antibody service providers to develop COVID-19 antibodies.

North America accounted for the largest share of the custom antibody market

North America accounted for the largest share of the custom antibody market, followed by Europe in 2019. The dominance of the North American region can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, increasing focus on developing antibody-based therapeutics, and the presence of a large number of global players in this region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research, and rising awareness on personalized therapeutics.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck Group (Germany), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), GenScript (China), BioLegend (US), Rockland Immunochemicals (US)

