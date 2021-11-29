Custom Apparel Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% by 2025 | Growing Use of Customized T-shirts as a Branding Tool to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Custom Apparel Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our custom apparel market report covers the following areas:

Custom Apparel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CafePress Inc., Carhartt Inc., Cimpress Plc, CustomInk LLC, Nike Inc., No Frill Franchising Inc., Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., THREADBIRD, and UberPrints Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Custom Apparel Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing use of customized t-shirts as a branding tool and the increasing consumer demand for premium clothing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the wide availability of low-cost wearable products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Custom Apparel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Women



Men



Children

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Custom Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for the custom apparel market in the region. The increasing demand for t-shirts with slogans or logos will facilitate the custom apparel market growth in APAC.

The custom apparel market share growth by the women segment has been significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the custom apparel market size.

Custom Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist custom apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the custom apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the custom apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of custom apparel market vendors

Custom Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CafePress Inc., Carhartt Inc., Cimpress Plc, CustomInk LLC, Nike Inc., No Frill Franchising Inc., Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., THREADBIRD, and UberPrints Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

