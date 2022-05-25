Custom Application Development Service Market size to increase by USD 31.76 | High growth expected in North America | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source platforms might hamper market growth. Our report on the customer application development service market provides detailed profiling of market players that includes information on the production, sustainability, and growth prospects. Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Iblesoft Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are identified as some of the major market participants.

Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global custom application development service market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

By deployment, the on-premise segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. On-premise services ensure full control over the functioning of the hardware and software, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America

The market will observe substantial growth in North America during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the rising use of smartphones are fostering the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The custom application development service market report covers the following areas:

Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist custom application development service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the custom application development service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the custom application development service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of custom application development service market vendors

Custom Application Development Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 31.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Iblesoft Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : IT Consulting and Other Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 43: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 44: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Bourntec Solutions Inc.

10.5 Capgemini SE

Exhibit 50: Capgemini SE - Overview



Exhibit 51: Capgemini SE - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Capgemini SE - Key news



Exhibit 53: Capgemini SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Capgemini SE - Segment focus

10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 55: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 58: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 60: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Iblesoft Inc.

Exhibit 64: Iblesoft Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Iblesoft Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Iblesoft Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Infanion

Exhibit 67: Infanion - Overview



Exhibit 68: Infanion - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Infanion - Key offerings

10.10 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

