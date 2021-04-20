Custom College Rankings from AcademicInfluence.com -- Finding the Perfect-Fit College or University Just Got Easier

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is coming, and many prospective college students will be making their list and checking it twice—for the university campuses they want to visit. With more campuses reopening after a year of COVID-related closures, visits should be booming.

But which schools to consider?

Why make do with someone else's college rankings when you can customize your own? Custom College Rankings from AcademicInfluence.com let you build a ranking that fits you!

Selecting the right college or university remains a challenging process for many students. In addition, the trauma of the pandemic has only heightened concerns for students in search of a comfortable academic and cultural fit.

AcademicInfluence.com understands the stress students face. That's why its team of academics, data scientists, and higher education experts developed an advanced approach to college and university selection:

Custom College Rankings

AcademicInfluence.com uses its InfluenceRanking Engine to generate unbiased college and university rankings that resist manipulation. This innovative machine-learning technology scours the web's leading data repositories to map and measure the influence of a school's thought leadership through its faculty, staff, and alumni. Students can now access a superior, trustworthy ranking resource found at no other site. (See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.)

Through Custom College Rankings, students can customize 26 different criteria and create their own rankings based on such factors as

state,

miles from a location,

net cost by household income,

min/max tuition cost,

min/max median ACT or SAT score,

average acceptance rate,

school type,

public or private status,

religious affiliation,

degree level,

discipline and subdiscipline rank,

percent of students who graduate,

min/max on-campus student population,

and more.

And rather than get a ranking based mostly on the biggest schools with the largest endowments and most alumni, students can use Concentrated Influence™ in order to adjust for the number of faculty and students. This reveals those schools that "pound for pound" pack a big academic punch for their size but which might otherwise go unconsidered among larger schools.

"In my role as a university professor, I've talked with students about the stress of the search for the right school, both for high school students researching colleges and for soon-to-be-college-graduates investigating grad school options," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"Our team at AcademicInfluence.com is actively responding to the needs of students who are frustrated with the typical 'one-size-fits-all' rankings by developing a tool that cuts through marketing hype and data dumps to deliver customized results. Now, students get a clearer picture of how the schools that fit them stack up against one another."

Students can use the Custom College Ranking tool's filtering capability to engage in a multi-point criteria selection process, one which ultimately distills a ranking of only schools that fit their personal specifications. In addition to contact information and statistics about each school, the resulting list of school profiles also ranks the specific disciplines for which these schools are most influential, along with the alumni who have made the most of their educational experience and credentials.

"We've all been through a lot in the past year or so," says Macosko. "AcademicInfluence.com can ease the stress of a college search—while providing the most informative tools and articles on the web. Students who take advantage of our advanced Custom College Rankings get results that help them narrow their attention to the schools that deliver on both academics and experience."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

