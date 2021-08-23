Custom Delivery Solutions celebrates key delivery milestone by giving back to a team member in need

Calgary resident Kristy Christiansen was nominated by her co-workers to receive a brand-new washer, dryer, fridge, range and dishwasher, a $2,000 staging certificate and a $2,000 check. Financially strained by COVID-19, Christiansen's family also suffered recent loss and other hardships. The CDS team chose the prizes based on her family's most pressing needs.

"Custom Delivery is about making every customer interaction a positive and professional experience. We believe every delivery is a chance to positively impact someone's life, and we stand by this commitment at every level of the organization. We wanted to use this incredible milestone to celebrate our team for the care they bring to our customers, our company and our world every day, and to also help someone in need," explains CDS President Cedric George.

CDS is Canada's leading solution for major retailers requiring tailored end-to-end delivery of big and bulky items, including white glove home service. Its extensive network reaches 98% of postal codes and the division is actively reducing its carbon footprint and helping to meet its customers' sustainability goals through the acquisition of more electric delivery vehicles. CDS' powerful logistics platform seamlessly integrates with its customers' systems to fully automate processes and provide advanced business intelligence, while offering the choice, control and convenience customers and end consumers need.

"The demand for last-mile delivery has exploded during the pandemic, making it more important than ever to deliver tailored end-to-end solutions that provide a transparent and exceptional experience. It's dedicated team members like Kristy who are helping us make a difference," says John Fahidy, Vice-President of Transport for Metro Supply Chain.

About Custom Delivery Solutions

Custom Delivery Solutions is the leading big and bulky last mile solution for Canadian retailers and manufacturers. Its innovative, customer-focused, end-to-end solutions range from residential white glove delivery and warehousing to transportation and fulfillment services for some of the Canada's largest brands.

About Metro Supply Chain

Based in Canada, Metro Supply Chain operates a significant network of over 70 sites across North America and Europe with a team of more than 6,000 associates. Its scale, capabilities, and entrepreneurial structure enable it to solve its customers' most challenging supply chain needs, including the creation of complex e-commerce fulfillment and final mile delivery networks.

