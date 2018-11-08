Custom Exhibit Company, Gilbert, Discusses How to Use Interactive Technologies to Drive Traffic to Your Trade Show Booth

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbert, a custom exhibit company, shares how interactive technologies can become your ally during a trade show.

During a trade show, every company is vying for the attention of attendees– there are marketing tactics and gimmicks, bright colors, bold statements, and friendly employees. Trade shows are valuable opportunities to grow brand awareness, meet new prospective clients, and show the world what your company is about, but how you approach it can be the difference between little return on investment and major success.

To truly take advantage of what a trade show can do for your business, your brand needs to stand out amongst the crowd. The best way to guarantee a great trade show experience is to help attendees interact with your brand in new and exciting ways through interactive technologies.

The main goal of interactive technologies is to enable attendees to experience your booth in an engaging and memorable way. One example is setting up a lounge for attendees to charge their mobile devices while surrounded by immersive digital assets of your brand. Set up tablets and allow visitors to "walk through" an interactive demonstration or preview of your product. Use technology, such as VR or video monitors, to help your booth visitors better envision their lives with your product or service and what it can do to help make their lives better.

Interactive touch screens can be a highly effective way to increase attendee engagement at trade shows by putting visitors in the driver's seat. You give attendees control over the experience they receive without coming off as pushy. In a sense, you let potential customers self-qualify. If they like the information and products presented to them via your touch screens, they can approach your salespeople for more information. Your salespeople can then focus their efforts on pre-qualified visitors who'll benefit more from their attention. The best thing about incorporating this particular technology is that touchscreens are completely customizable.

You can embed touch screen technology into walls, tables or panels, so they slot into your booth design seamlessly. Then you can completely customize the experience you deliver, from your brand story to product information to games. Whatever content you use, touch screens work to attract, engage and convert potential leads.

There are hundreds of ways for your business to incorporate interactive technologies at your next trade show booth; mobile games, personal iPads, floor projections, and interactive tables are just a few more suggestions of all the possibilities. Don't underestimate the power of an experience, whether it's digital, physical, emotional, or all the above. Give your visitors something special that they'll talk about with other attendees and keep thinking about even after the convention is over.

About Gilbert:

