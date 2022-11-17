Custom Health Celebrates One Year of Digital Healthcare in Vancouver

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Health celebrates its first year of bringing digital healthcare to patients in British Columbia with pharmacy hubs supporting people taking multiple medications. Custom Health's integrated healthcare approach is focused on improving individual patients' experiences to help give them the best possible health outcome. Medication management, and adherence tracking combined with proactive care when meds don't seem to be doing what they should are delivered through remote digital care.

"Our team has a singular focus, and that's to provide the highest level of patient care possible," said Michael Barbary general manager for Custom Health Vancouver. "Our integrated digital health platform enables us to understand our patients needs and provide unparalleled service and care, beyond simply delivering medications. We work together to go above and beyond, to keep people healthy and experiencing the best health outcome possible."

Custom Health has two locations serving patients from West Vancouver through the Tri-cities area (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody) to Hope, in large and small communities across the lower mainland and Fraser Valley. The growth of digital health is helping to answer the needs of patients managing multiple medications and living with chronic diseases across the province. The proprietary technology platform that drives automated medication packaging and home delivery is coupled with real-time monitoring, for personalized digital healthcare that helps people taking multiple medications to thrive. Custom Health works with patients, their circles of care, and community pharmacies to connect people to a personalized medication delivery and adherence monitoring program that can change lives.

Providing patients with high-level personalized healthcare to manage multiple chronic diseases has made Custom Health the go-to healthcare option for those with complex medication needs. The majority of Custom Health patients are managing more than four chronic diseases and with 36 percent of adults and 68 percent of seniors in BC managing a chronic condition the need for integrated care will only increase as the population ages.

About Custom Health

Custom Health helps people who take medication to have the best possible health outcome. We connect patients with their circle of care, help them to take meds as prescribed with easy-to-use digital health tools, then go beyond adherence to make sure those meds are working as intended. Our integrated healthcare delivery model includes personalized medication management, always-on clinical oversight, remote patient monitoring, and home-based care. Learn more at www.customhealth.com.

