Custom Health to Provide Services to Health Plan of San Mateo Members

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Health announces an agreement with Health Plan of San Mateo (HPSM) to provide personalized health services and medication adherence services for eligible high-risk, chronically ill members. Qualifying members may be those who require a high degree of clinical oversight, those managing multiple medications or those experiencing medication adherence challenges, to name a few.

"Our work with HPSM to bring our pharmacist-driven, personalized health care approach to their patients is aligned with the notion of a Quadruple Aim strategy that optimizes the performance of a health care system. Custom Health is enhancing the patient experience, improving population health, and lowering the cost of care for health systems, and we aim to streamline patient data to relieve the load on health care providers," said Rahul Chopra, CEO of Custom Health.

To ensure medications are doing what they should, Custom Health has developed a suite of services that relay the medication-taking behavior of individual patients to their pharmacies in real time, flagging issues so that health care providers can intervene and optimize therapy. This program will benefit from the Custom Health ecosystem that includes an in-home drug dispensing hub and pharmacist-led clinical support for patients in the home. This system uses the latest technology to capture patient-reported outcomes in real time, improving both patient experience and quality measures for providers.

"We are pleased to have Custom Health as our newest partner. The company's commitment to keeping patients at home with services designed to improve our members' experience and health outcomes will serve those who are managing chronic diseases with complex medication regimens," said Dr. Chris Esguerra, HPSM's chief medical officer.

With real-time data, pharmacists can help capture and control unnecessary costs related to suboptimal medication adherence among other critical factors which can impact health spending. The Custom Health clinical pharmacy team works together with community pharmacies to analyze data related to patients' medication-taking behavior in real time, ensuring patients stay on track with their meds and that meds are doing what they should.

About the Health Plan of San Mateo

Health Plan of San Mateo (HPSM) is an accredited county operated health plan with responsibility for managing the health care of all the Medi-Cal eligible residents in San Mateo County. With four lines of business, including Medi-Cal, CareAdvantage, HealthWorx (HMO) and San Mateo County Access to Care for Everyone (ACE), we strive to ensure our over 160,000 members have access to high-quality care, services and supports. Being part of San Mateo County for 35 years, our strong, collaborative partnerships with the County, community-based organizations and providers have resulted in the execution of innovative pilots and programs. We believe that healthy is for everyone and work to continually advocate for our members health, especially those disproportionally impacted by health inequities, and meet the highest quality of care standards. Learn more at www.hpsm.org.

About Custom Health

Custom Health helps people who take medication to have the best possible health outcomes. We connect patients with their circle of care, help them to take meds as prescribed with easy-to-use digital health tools, then go beyond adherence to make sure those meds are working as intended. Our integrated healthcare delivery model includes personalized medication management, always-on clinical oversight, remote patient monitoring, and home-based care. Learn more at www.customhealth.com.

Contact: [email protected]

