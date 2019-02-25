Custom Home Builder Schumacher Homes Wins National Gold Award for Best Digital Sales Tool/Use of Technology

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schumacher Homes, America's Largest Custom Homebuilder, took home the Gold Award for "Best Digital Sales Tool/Use of Technology" from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) international competition in Las Vegas on February 19, 2019 for their patented point of sales tool—Front Door™. The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales.

"We heard everyday from customers who were shopping for a custom home how frustrated they were because they did not know what was included and the total price," says Paul Schumacher, President/CEO for Schumacher Homes. "We took this feedback and developed a point of sales system called Front Door™ that we have been using and evolving over the last 25 years."

"This innovative system allows us to give our customers a detailed document including a picture, description and total price of their home. Customers walk away with a comprehensive understanding of what their home with cost. All organized, all on paper," says Schumacher. "It completely enhances the customers' experience. There is truly nothing like it in our industry."

Front Door™ provides information to the customer on what to anticipate in their new home including design, customizations and additional features. It presents an in-depth clear presentation of everything that goes into building the home.

Schumacher Homes also received Silver Award honors for six additional categories:

Industry Choice Best Digital Home Tour- Olivia II 3D Guided Tour

Building Community Spirit Award- Autism Awareness Fun Run Event

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced under $300,000 - Olivia B

- Olivia B Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced under $300,000 - Beverly II H

- Beverly II H Best Interiors of a Custom Home- Idea House at Congress Lake

Best One of a Kind Home (Custom or Spec)- Idea House at Congress Lake

About Schumacher Homes

Schumacher Homes, based in Canton, Ohio, is America's largest custom homebuilder, with operations in 32 markets in 14 states across the country. The National Housing Quality award winning company and recipient of the National Gold Winning Home of the Year has built over 18,000 homes since its founding by Paul Schumacher in 1992 – each one unique to the needs and lifestyle of the owners. Schumacher Homes simply takes the customer's inspiration and gives it a home. Each Schumacher Homes location includes a one-stop design center. Full experience model homes are currently available throughout their markets nationwide.

For more information, visit www.schumacherhomes.com or follow Schumacher Homes on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/schumacher_homes or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SchumacherHomes.

Mary Becker, VP Sales and Marketing

(330) 754-4884

SOURCE Schumacher Homes

