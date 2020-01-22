Custom Home Builder Schumacher Homes Wins National Gold Award for Best Interior Merchandising

The Charleston Modern Farmhouse, a 2,400 sq.ft. model home located in Raleigh, North Carolina, was the winner for Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced Under $300,000. The model features sophisticated furnishings, memorable lighting and curated trim details, making this East Coast model a top seller in the market.

"In our markets, the modern farmhouse is still trending, so we were excited to make this model home available for homeowners looking to build a custom farmhouse of their own," says Paul Schumacher, President/CEO of Schumacher Homes. "The mix of wood and metal accents, wide plank flooring and the elegant light fixture help accentuate this popular floor plan in a way we have never done before and with a mix of elegance and industrialism."

Schumacher Homes also received Silver Award honors for five additional categories:

Best Brochure Builder - Custom Homebuilding Guidebook

Building Industry Community Spirit Award - Kids Fun Run for Autism Awareness

Best Design Center - Akron Design Studio

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $300,000 to $500,000 - Charlotte, NC Charleston Earnhardt

to - Charleston Earnhardt Best Single-Family Detached Model Home 2,000 to 2,500 Sq. Ft. - Charlotte, NC Charleston Earnhardt

The Charleston Modern Farmhouse is located at the Schumacher Homes of Raleigh-Durham at 182 West Hamlin Rd., Benson, NC 27504 and is open to tour seven days a week.

About Schumacher Homes

Schumacher Homes, based in Canton, Ohio, is America's largest custom homebuilder, with operations in 32 markets in 14 states across the country. The National Housing Quality award winning company has built over 19,000 homes, customized to fit each family's lifestyle, since its founding by Paul Schumacher in 1992. Schumacher Homes takes each customer's inspiration and gives it a home. Each Schumacher Homes location includes a one-stop shopping design studio and model homes displaying the latest in architectural and product trends. Stop in today, be inspired and receive your no obligation price quote.

For more information, visit www.schumacherhomes.com or follow Schumacher Homes on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/schumacher_homes or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SchumacherHomes.

