Custom Pack Ordering and Management is Simplified with Medline's MedPack App

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced the addition of push notifications to the MedPack App, an innovative tool that enables clinicians to better manage pack contents and inventory. Developed in-house by Medline, the MedPack App allows partners to access the MedPack digital pack management system on the go to better support our partners who aren't always in front of a computer screen.

Custom surgical packs are critical to efficiently delivering surgical supplies to the operating room. However, tracking supplies throughout the supply chain is a difficult task, especially for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) that work with lean inventories and smaller staffs. The complexity of having to manually order items, maintain inventory of critical items, and manage storage makes the job even more challenging.

"As one of the first to bring an app to market to assist healthcare organizations in managing their medical pack programs, we are very proud to continue Medline's decades of innovation into the digital landscape," says Katie LaMarca, Marketing Manager, Sterile Procedure Tray at Medline."Since our release earlier this year, we have continued to expand the functionality of the MedPack App through the addition of push notifications and believe our continued advances will empower our partners to find greater operational efficiency."

Using a proprietary algorithm to match searchers with relevant results, the app enables customers to customize and manage medical pack inventory in real-time. The MedPack App empowers users in four core ways:

Search and Scan: The app allows users to easily search any component through a cleansed global search, or by scanning the barcode of any single sterile item or Medline pack to instantly pull up information.

Quality: Through the app, users can report pack quality incidents to Medline's quality team by scanning the barcode and taking a picture.

Quotes: Users can quickly create, approve and send quotes directly to their Medline rep for review while providing updates on when changes will arrive via Pack Tracking.

My Packs: The app also provides visibility into the partner's whole pack program anytime, including bills of material, component photos and descriptions, and current pack pricing.

Working with clinical and utilization experts, Medline partners can understand the needs of their specific specialties and identify gaps or redundancies to uncover alternative components that provide cost savings while maintaining high quality. With over 35,000 sourced components and 14 million square feet of warehousing space, Medline is vertically integrated to provide end-to-end support for almost anything a surgical team may need.

To learn more about how the Medline's MedPack App helps healthcare facilities with custom pack management tailored to your unique needs, please visit: https://www.medline.com/pages/medpack/

About Medline:

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

