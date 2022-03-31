Custom Procedure Packs Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Type (single-use and reusable) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, and Forecast, 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By Geography

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for custom procedure packs market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The growing healthcare sector in the region will facilitate the custom procedure packs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

By Type

The custom procedure packs market share growth by the single-use segment will be significant during the forecast period. Single-use or disposable custom procedure packs can be used for most surgical procedures, including orthopedic, cosmetic, cardiovascular, and general surgery. These surgical packs provide healthcare facilities with benefits such as reduced inventory costs, reduced infection rates, and reduced clinical waste. Such healthcare facilities are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The custom procedure packs market report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., B Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd., Kimal Group, Med-italia Biomedica Srl, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Multigate Medical Products Pty Ltd., Owens and Minor Inc., Priontex, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Unisurge International Ltd among others.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in developing customized solutions to compete in the market.

3M Co.- The company offers custom procedure trays which is reliable and cost-effective. It is a public company headquartered in the US. It is a global company generating $35,355 million in revenues and has around 95,000 employees. Its revenue from the global custom procedure packs market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Market Dynamics

Driver

The growing need for surgical procedures is one of the key drivers supporting the custom procedure packs market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases can be attributed to the changes in lifestyles and eating habits. Meanwhile, burns are long-term injuries and are a challenging clinical issue. The treatment for burns includes skin transplantation and using skin substitutes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2015-2019, around 550,000 people globally died due to fire, heat, and hot substances. Around 37 million people were disabled and required medical treatment. These factors are likely to boost the demand for custom procedure packs for cosmetic surgeries during the forecast period. Thus, the growing need for surgical procedures will positively impact the growth of the global custom procedure packs market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The high cost of healthcare is one of the factors hindering the custom procedure packs market growth. For instance, in 2019, the per capita healthcare expenditure was $7,138 in Switzerland, $6,748 in Norway, and $6,731 in Germany. The high cost of healthcare in these developed countries prevents patients from opting for surgical treatment options for cardiovascular diseases, bone-related diseases, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. Additionally, in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina, patients cannot avail themselves of surgical treatment due to a lack of resources and low per capita income. The absence of proper healthcare infrastructure and less amount of government aid received in the form of medical expense reimbursement further poses a challenge for the patients in these countries. Thus, such factors will negatively impact the growth of the global custom procedure packs market during the forecast period.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the custom procedure packs market in the region. However, in H2 2021, the number of COVID-19 cases in the region decreased due to the introduction of vaccines. This led to the resumption of elective procedures and surgeries in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Thus, the regional demand for custom procedure packs has rebounded. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Custom Procedure Packs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., B Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd., Kimal Group, Med-italia Biomedica Srl, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Multigate Medical Products Pty Ltd., Owens and Minor Inc., Priontex, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Unisurge International Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

