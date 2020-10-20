Custom Software Development Company TopDevz Delivers A New Insurance Claims and Payment Processing System for A Leading Healthcare Consultant

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz, one of America's fastest-growing custom software development companies, has announced the delivery of a new insurance claims and payment processing platform for medical practices to a leading healthcare management and consulting services provider.

The Client

As a provider of consulting and management services for medical offices across the United States, this medium size company prides itself in handling day-to-day functions for its clients and allowing them to focus on their core business: providing exceptional healthcare. Specialized in audits, insurance claims processing and billing, they give their clients peace of mind and ensure they generate consistent cash flow and operate a successful practice.

The Challenge

Each medical practitioner typically uses its own system to manage patients' information, insurance claims, coding and billing. Keeping up with the technology and dedicating resources to operate the system can become quite costly for small practices, which often leads them to outsource. On the other hand, having to handle as many systems as there are clients proved to be the biggest source of inefficiency for the medical consulting firm.

TopDevz' Solution

Looking for an innovative solution to improve their business model, the management services provider reached out to TopDevz to create their own custom software. Within 12 days of engagement, TopDevz put together an Agile team of senior designers, frontend, backend and Devops engineers to start working on the new system that required data migration from several databases, connectivity and integration with a cloud-based insurance claim processing system via API and healthcare EDI certifications.

The Outcome

Originally estimated to be delivered in 3 months, the custom system's MVP was actually delivered in 9 weeks and the team went on to work on adding features. The product owner attributed this success to the ease of communication with TopDevz, stating: "When it comes to custom development, communication really is key. Anyone working with them should take advantage of that because it can significantly boost the quality of the final product."

About TopDevz

TopDevz is a team of elite software developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers who live and work in the United States and Canada on some of the Nation's most sophisticated software development initiatives.

