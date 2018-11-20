Custom Trade Show Exhibit Company, Gilbert, Shares Three Tips for Promoting Your Trade Show Booth on Facebook

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With over two billion monthly users, Facebook is the most extensive social media network in the world. Organizations that are looking to showcase their brand at trade shows can leverage Facebook's vast tools to share useful show information, form new connections, and promote their trade show activities.

Many attendees already know which custom trade show exhibits they are planning to attend before a show. To make their list of must-see displays, use the following Facebook tips to increase your booth traffic and network reach.

Create Facebook Ads

One of the most effective ways to promote your organization at an event is to serve your audience Facebook ads. Facebook lets you target your audience by location, interests, demographics, and information provided by those who visit your website. This data gives you the information needed to create custom audiences in your Facebook Ads manager, which you can then use to target specific populations of potential consumers. A great way to create buzz about a new product or upcoming trade show is to put out a teaser ad and target the new audiences you have developed in your ads manager. If you have customer prospect lists, you can upload them to Facebook to target those individuals as well.

Create a Facebook Event Page

Creating a Facebook event page a few weeks prior to your trade show will help boost your attendance as well. You can use the targeted audiences you created for Facebook Ads and invite them to like your event page. There, they can preview your products or what you will be offering at your booth.

You can also run promotions or contests to give away free show passes, discount codes for your products, or a product giveaway that Facebook users can claim at your booth. You can increase the reach and overall visibility of your page by having attendees share the page as a means of entry for a day-of contest. This will not only lend to increased traffic to your page, but encourage attendees to visit your booth to collect their prize.

Stream on Facebook Live

If you're looking to expand your network reach at your exhibit, streaming on Facebook Live will take your booth to Facebook users in real-time. To build anticipation and maximize your views, you'll need to share your schedule for broadcasting live with your audience on your Facebook event page. Facebook recommends holding multiple live sessions such as exhibit set up, behind-the-scenes videos, product releases or updates, and area attractions to increase your engagement. This creates a sense of inclusion for your audience members, even those who are not physically present at the trade show.

The Bottom Line:

Integrating Facebook into your trade show strategic marketing plan is an effective way to enhance your organization's tradeshow appearance. Not only will utilizing these tips increase your booth traffic at the convention center, but help you stretch your trade show marketing efforts beyond the show floor.

