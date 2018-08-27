Custom Trade Show Exhibit Designer, Gilbert, Discusses Ways to be Persistent with Leads without Driving Them Away

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom trade show exhibit company, Gilbert, explains how to be appropriately persistent with leads.

There's a fine line between being persistent and being intrusive. Sales reps who need to be more aggressive with certain leads can use the following strategies to capture their attention without turning them off:

Make phone calls and emails complement one another— Ensure that your emails and phone calls refer to one another's ideas, establishing a clear identity and goal to your lead. Start by emailing each prospect with an introductory message, then send up to three more emails spaced out over a few days, scheduling a phone call between the third and fourth email as a follow up to your messages. If you still don't receive a response after four emails and a follow up phone call, take a break, as this lead may have gone cold.

Stop with the sales pitches— instead of jumping right into sales mode, start with something specific that you've noticed about the prospect or their business. This will get their attention and shows you've done thorough research. If you identify a strong need, the prospect will appreciate your attempt to solve one of their challenges and may be more willing to give you their ear for a few minutes.

Space messages out—don't send several messages back-to-back. Prospects are busy; They may be waiting until they can sit down to read or listen to your message more thoroughly. By sending one message after another you bombard them before they've had a chance to digest your initial message. Haste is a quick way to turn off a prospect. Instead, wait at least 48 hours—though 72 hours may be more appropriate—before sending additional messages.

When you begin to feel like a lead is going cold, be sure to look back and utilize these tactics to make one last effort to close the sale. Never underestimate the power of consistent follow up and an old fashion in person meeting.

