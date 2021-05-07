Custom Truck One Source To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced it will release first quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-855-327-6838 or 1-604-235-2082. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Wednesday, May 19th, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 10014764.

ABOUT CUSTOM ONE TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. The Company's solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal. With vast equipment breadth, the Company's team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of locations across North America. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Brad Meader, Chief Financial Officer

844.403.6138

[email protected]

