Customer Contact VIRTUAL: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

Customer Contact VIRTUAL will incorporate the same interactive and experience-driven themes as the original in-person event. Topics on the agenda will range from customer contact best practices to specific game plans of how to navigate the customer experience during a crisis. Participants should expect to share insights, build relationships and gain unique cross-industry perspectives from a savvy group of industry vice presidents, directors, managers and other senior-level executives. The virtual event will include several interactive formats, including roundtables, think tanks, demos, a virtual exhibit hall, as well as special VIP activities.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frost & Sullivan has hosted a monthly Customer Contact & Customer Experience Webinar Week Series to provide different industry audiences virtual options during a time when in-person events have been canceled or postponed. The April and May webinar weeks have attracted over 600 unique registrants and delivered best-in-class insights to customer contact and CX professionals.

