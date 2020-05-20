Customer Contact Week Las Vegas Announces Industry-Leading Hygiene Standards & Program Modification Plan

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas recently announced an industry-leading hygiene plan and significant program modifications designed to exceed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the State of Nevada.

"The health and safety of our attendees and employees remains our singular priority as we execute our plan to return to the business of live events, and prepare to welcome customer contact leaders to CCW Las Vegas later this summer," said Mario Matulich, Managing Director, Customer Management Practice.

This first edition of our operating framework is a reflection of our rigorous commitment to delivering a world-class live event experience in these extraordinary times. This plan will continue to be revised with guidance from state and federal health officials, and our local partner, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, to ensure the health and safety of our attendees from badge pickup to departure.

CCW Las Vegas Enhanced Hygiene Standards & Program Modifications

200,000 added square feet of venue space, more than doubling the size of the original event floor plan to facilitate social distancing across the entire program

In cooperation with local partners, Caesars Entertainment and The Linq Las Vegas, increased frequency and intensity of hotel, meeting space, and common area cleaning

Re-engineered registration check-in process from the ground up to be contact-free

Non-contact temperature scanning required upon entry for every attendee

All attendees to receive complimentary health kits at check-in, featuring a touch tool, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and face covering

Hand-washing and sanitizer stations added around every corner - 49 to be exact - to ensure round-the-clock access to hospital-grade sanitizer

All shared equipment, including microphones, slide clickers, podiums, and presenter tables sanitized with hospital-grade cleaner after each use

Signage displaying the appropriate distance will be installed throughout venue, including the expo hall, site tour facilities, and at networking events

Redesigned session room layouts to ensure a distance of 6 feet between attendees

Food & beverage service delivered in accordance with the strictest interpretation of Clark County, Nevada Health Department regulations and COVID-19 risk mitigation guidance

Health Department regulations and COVID-19 risk mitigation guidance CCW, hotel & venue staff will complete a comprehensive hygiene and public health training program prior to the event

CCW is partnering with a licensed public health professional to oversee onsite event delivery and ensure compliance with the aforementioned enhanced hygiene standards.

For additional information, visit www.customercontactweek.com.

