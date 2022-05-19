Customer Engagement Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 7.69 Billion | By Component and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Avaya Holdings Corp., Calabrio Inc., Crmnext, Enghouse Systems Ltd., Freshworks Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and eGain Corp. among others

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Component (solutions and services)

Component (solutions and services) Geographies: North America (US), Europe (UK and France ), APAC ( China and Japan ), Middle East and Africa , and South America

Vendor Insights-

The customer engagement solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as cloud-based solutions and AI integration offering to compete in the market.

Regional Market Outlook

29% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for customer engagement solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The use of public cloud services by enterprises and the increased need to analyze customer-related information will facilitate the customer engagement solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Customer Engagement Solutions Market Driver:

Increasing adoption of the e-commerce business model:

To capitalize on the growing popularity of smartphones and related apps, new players providing customer engagement solutions are embracing e-commerce business strategies. With e-commerce industry titans like Amazon raking in $367.19 billion in online sales in 2021, traditional retailers like Walmart and Macys are fighting to keep up. To remain competitive, many brick-and-mortar businesses are reducing the number of shop locations and focusing on a smaller number of storefronts. These merchants are also utilizing the Internet business platform (e-commerce) for new income sources and for developing an omnichannel presence.

Customer Engagement Solutions Market Trend:

Growing demand for social interaction:

The need for the integration of customer engagement solutions activities with social media services has been increasing in the market, primarily to obtain several insights and create future products. Social interactions primarily consist of two components: Social customer prediction: Its primary purpose is to identify potential social demand by separating prospective buyers from non-potential ones. Social customer conversation: This is about engaging potential buyers and converting them to make an inquiry or move further down the demand requirement process. This approach helps companies analyze social communications in real time and examine the mixture of social contacts using both keyword analysis and predictive algorithms. This trend is gaining traction in the global customer engagement solutions market and will play a crucial role in determining marketing strategies for businesses.

Customer Engagement Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avaya Holdings Corp., Calabrio Inc., Crmnext, Enghouse Systems Ltd., Freshworks Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and eGain Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Avaya Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 89: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Calabrio Inc.

Exhibit 93: Calabrio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Calabrio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Calabrio Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 96: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 100: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 NICE Ltd.

Exhibit 105: NICE Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: NICE Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: NICE Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 108: NICE Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: NICE Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 110: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 114: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SAP SE

Exhibit 119: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.11 ServiceNow Inc.

Exhibit 124: ServiceNow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: ServiceNow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: ServiceNow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: ServiceNow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: ServiceNow Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Verint Systems Inc.

Exhibit 129: Verint Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Verint Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Verint Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Verint Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

