Customer engagement systems: worldwide market shares 2017

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Operators' digital experience ambitions, and the adoption of cloud-native solutions for agility and next-generation technologies for personalisation, drove investment in customer engagement systems in 2017."



This report assesses which vendors are leading in the customer engagement market for the telecoms industry, and provides profiles of the leaders and their challengers. Growth in the product-related segment was driven by operators' aim of enabling digital experience for their customers and adopting cloud-native agile systems, while the professional services segment declined due to a reduction in call-centre outsourcing business.

THIS MARKET SHARE REPORT PROVIDES:
- detailed market share data for the customer engagement software systems market overall, as well as four sub-segments:
    - engagement platforms
    - customer service
    - sales
    - marketing
- a summary of key developments in the market overall and in each sub-segment
- detailed profiles of 21 vendors in this market, and summaries of other players.

COMPANY COVERAGE

[24]7.ai
Accenture
Amdocs
Aspect Software
Brand Embassy
Dimelo
Ericsson
Flytxt
Genesys
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Microsoft
NEC/Netcracker
Nokia
Nuance
Oracle
Pegasystems
Salesforce
SAP
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Vlocity



