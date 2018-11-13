Customer engagement: worldwide forecast 2018-2022

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Omni-engagement on smartphone apps will drive short-term revenue growth in the customer engagement segment; virtual assistants will be widely adopted by operators to improve the customer experience."





The worldwide customer engagement market is forecast to grow from USD14.2 billion in 2017 to USD14.4 billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 0.2%, driven by telecoms operators' push to deliver omni-engagement on smartphones in the short term and to adopt virtual assistants. Professional services spending will decline as revenue from call centre outsourcing declines.



THIS FORECAST REPORT PROVIDES:

- a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the customer engagement market, split into:

- four application segments: engagement platforms, sales, marketing and customer service

- two delivery types: product-related and professional services

- four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed

- eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE).

- an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

- analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the customer care systems market

- a detailed market definition

- recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors.





