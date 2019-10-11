Customer Excellence Award Winners Announced at Medius North America Customer Conference in Chicago

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, the leader in cloud-based AP invoice automation, is proud to announce the winners of the Medius Customer Excellence Awards for the Americas region. The customer excellence awards recognize innovative Medius customers that have successfully transformed their business and improved their accounts payable automation and invoice processes by using MediusFlow, a leading accounts payable automation solution.

Medius customer awards were awarded in best automatic invoice routing, fastest indirect spend approval, fastest exception analysis and resolution, and the best touchless rate categories. For each category, the winners were required to demonstrate best-in-class KPIs comparative to Medius' public cloud benchmarks. These benchmarks are sourced from the aggregated cloud data from hundreds of MediusFlow customers around the world using the same standardized processes.

The following companies are 2019 Medius Customer Excellence Award winners in the Americas region:

Best automatic routing: Brightstar, a wireless industry provider simplifying the wireless world and making mobile technology accessible to everyone.

Fastest indirect spend approval: Acrisure, a national organization focused on excellence in insurance, risk management and benefits design.

Fastest exception analysis and resolution: Isagenix inspires and empowers individuals, families, and communities to live their best life through a journey of nutrition, health, and overall wellness.

Best touchless rate: Lush, a cosmetics retailer providing handmade cosmetics made using the freshest ingredients, not tested on animals and sold fresh to customers.

"It's rewarding to see how customers are using MediusFlow to add value to their business. Our customer awards celebrate customers that have achieved best in class results, and significantly improved their finance, account payable and invoice processing operations," said Marc Bandini, President of Medius Americas. "Moreover, these awards are a testament to the power of cloud-based AP automation. As our real-time benchmarks show, the KPIs of true best-in-class companies far outrank those of standard industry surveys. That's truly inspiring for all companies seeking digital transformation in their finance processes."

About Medius

Medius is a leading global provider of accounts payable (AP) invoice automation solutions helping companies drive their business forward by providing best-in-class process efficiency and greater financial control. Our cloud solutions MediusFlow and Ascendo Invoice enable unprecedented levels of automated and truly touchless invoice processing, shortened lead times, improved vendor relationships as well as greater control and visibility of financial metrics.

Over 3,000 customers and 150,000+ unique users worldwide currently leverage Medius' AP automation solutions. Thanks to advanced invoice matching capabilities, unique process efficiency KPIs and data-driven benchmarks our customers achieve continuous process improvements for performance levels well above industry averages. As such, Medius support the transformation of AP from a traditional, back-office function to a powerful, strategic center of business.

Founded in 2001, Medius is owned by the global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners. It has over 250 employees and offices in Sweden (HQ), the United States, Australia, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Poland. For more information, please visit mediusflow.com.

