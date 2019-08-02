Customer Experience Leader TTEC Hiring More Than 2,700 Associates in Nationwide Hiring Event

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that its TTEC Nationwide Career Fair will be held on Tuesday, August 6, during which the company will be hiring nearly 3,000 customer experience associates.

This event will be hosted at 21 Humanify Customer Engagement center locations across the United States from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6. TTEC is hiring more than 2,000 new positions at these centers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. An additional 700 roles are available through the company's Humanify® @home offering. Job opportunities are available to provide customer care in healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and other industries. Most qualified candidates will receive immediate onsite interviews and same-day job offers.

"Our brand ambassadors have been delivering amazing customer experiences on behalf of our clients for over 36 years by creating meaningful connections with their customers," said Michael Wellman, Chief People Officer, TTEC. "We're looking for compassionate and service-minded people who want to grow their careers in customer experience with an inclusive and community-minded organization – and a company where there's opportunity for development and advancement potential, along with competitive pay and attractive benefits."

TTEC is actively hiring a variety of positions, including:

Bilingual (Spanish-English) Customer Service Representatives

Customer Service Representatives

Healthcare Insurance Associates

Property and Casualty Licensed Insurance Agents

Sales Representatives

Social Media Marketing Strategists

TTEC is a committed employer of hiring veterans, members of the Guard and the Reserve, as well as military spouses. And a large percentage of the company's US workforce comes from existing employee referrals, a direct result of the company culture, values and employee recognition programs.

Employees enjoy the following:

Opportunity to support a global company

Competitive pay

Potential career advancement

Employee rewards and bonuses

Interactive work environment

Candidates can connect with TTEC in three different ways:

Visit local TTEC locations – https://www.ttecjobs.com/en/contact-us

Call 866.796.5485

Online Live Chat at www.ttecjobs.com

TTEC's Career Fair will be held in the following cities:

Arizona Georgia North Carolina Phoenix Duluth Concord Tempe





Kentucky Pennsylvania Arkansas Hopkinsville Uniontown Jonesboro Paducah

Sherwood

Texas

Missouri Ennis Colorado Springfield McAllen Greeley

Temple

Montana

Florida Kalispell Virginia Daytona Beach

Weber City Melbourne Nevada

Orlando Las Vegas West Virginia



Morgantown

For a full list of all TTEC locations, available positions, and work from home states, visit www.ttec.com/careers

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,300 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

Investor Contact Paul Miller +1.303.397.8641 Media Contact Nick Cerise +1.303.397.8331 Address 9197 South Peoria Street Englewood, CO 80112 Contact ttec.com +1.800.835.3832

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ttec.com

