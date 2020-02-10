Customer Experience Market Converging as Qualtrics Extends Its Position as the Clear Market Leader

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience (CX) and creator of the experience management category, today announced a record-breaking year for CustomerXM™. Qualtrics CustomerXM allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and take action to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention. In Q4 alone, customers launched more than 1,300 customer experience programs on Qualtrics CustomerXM.

"Enterprises around the world are standardizing on Qualtrics to take their customer experience programs to the next level," said Brian Stucki, EVP and GM of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "Our partners are also seeing the incredible business impact of customers who have leveraged CustomerXM and are creating new innovations exclusively on our platform to advance the industry with us. 2019 was a record-breaking year for Qualtrics CustomerXM worldwide as Qualtrics continues to be the clear leader in customer experience based on our incredible market momentum. Together with our customers and partners, we will continue shaping the future of CX."

Many of the world's leading brands use Qualtrics to run their enterprise customer experience programs, including Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, American Express, Bank of Ireland, CenturyLink, Qantas Airways, Urban Outfitters, and Volkswagen Group Australia. Thousands of enterprises have standardized their customer experience programs on the Qualtrics XM Platform™. Over the past year, more than 50 enterprises left legacy technology vendors to join Qualtrics for its speed, efficiency, flexibility, and security, including one of the largest worldwide financial services companies which is using CustomerXM for location-based CX in thousands of its retail locations.

Other 2019 highlights for Qualtrics CustomerXM include dramatic growth in the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN), incredible expansion of the Qualtrics Developer Platform (QDP), and the launch of a new, innovative benchmark with Bain & Company. Partners, including Deloitte , EY , PwC , and Lotte Data Communications joined the QPN, allowing enterprises to standardize their global customer experience programs on the Qualtrics XM Platform. In addition, the QDP expanded significantly making it the most open platform in the customer experience industry. The Developer Platform now has over 50 integrations, including Salesforce, Adobe Launch, Atlassian, CallMiner, Facebook Messenger, ReviewTrackers, ServiceNow, and VoxPopMe, which can seamlessly embed Qualtrics into existing software ecosystems. Finally, Qualtrics joined with Bain & Company to launch a new benchmark called NPS Prism which provides organizations with a comprehensive, outside-in understanding of opportunities to deliver superior customer experiences.

Qualtrics CustomerXM also introduced numerous product innovations over the past several months, including:

Furthering our investment in the widely-used Qualtrics-Salesforce integration to help sales leaders and teams gain a deeper understanding of customer preferences, interests, sentiments, and needs.

to help sales leaders and teams gain a deeper understanding of customer preferences, interests, sentiments, and needs. Introducing Frontline Feedback , an always-on collaboration tool that enables CX leaders to collect, prioritize, and act on customer, employee, and product feedback, putting the voice of employees at the heart of CX programs.

, an always-on collaboration tool that enables CX leaders to collect, prioritize, and act on customer, employee, and product feedback, putting the voice of employees at the heart of CX programs. Online Reputation Management through which organizations can understand what their customers are saying about their experiences on social media and third-party websites. With Qualtrics, customers can close feedback loops directly on those websites and platforms.

through which organizations can understand what their customers are saying about their experiences on social media and third-party websites. With Qualtrics, customers can close feedback loops directly on those websites and platforms. Enhancing Voice iQ and TextiQ , two of Qualtrics' intelligent voice and text analysis capabilities, that empowers organizations to uncover hidden insights in their data and track key areas for improvement.

, two of Qualtrics' intelligent voice and text analysis capabilities, that empowers organizations to uncover hidden insights in their data and track key areas for improvement. Developing XMI Customer Ratings , industry benchmarks developed by the XM Institute. These comprehensive benchmarks were developed based on data from CX industry leaders to provide organizations with a comprehensive view into their CX programs and drive action planning across teams.

Qualtrics CustomerXM serves more customers than all the other providers in the market combined. From digital experiences on mobile and web to brick-and-mortar locations to customer care transactions, Qualtrics helps brands drive immediate bottom-line results and create long-term strategic value for their business. To dive deeper into CustomerXM product innovations, visit this blog post . To learn more about CustomerXM, visit this page .

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

