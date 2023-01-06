Customer Experience Outsourcing Services in North America 2022: Players Include Arise Virtual Solutions, Concentrix, Conduent, Firstsource and Genpact

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Experience Outsourcing Services in North America, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The customer experience (CX) outsourcing services landscape will sustain a strong growth trajectory during the next five years. Two drivers will fuel this momentum: the increasing acceptance of CX as a formidable competitive differentiation strategy and undeniable incentives for companies to outsource their CX operations.

For the third year in a row, improving CX ranked as the number-one business goal among IT decision-makers (N=1,120) who participated in our survey. Organizations across the board now realize that providing a superior CX is imperative for staying relevant in their market. This shift is bringing greater attention and investment opportunities to the CX outsourcing services market.

High inflation rates, rising wages, a turbulent future economic outlook, and the growing complexity of running CX operations and achieving optimal results will pressure North American organizations to outsource their CX capabilities.

Companies expect continuous process enhancement and rapid innovation. As organizations adapt to changing market conditions, they are looking to partner with nimble CX service providers (CXSPs) to accelerate time to market. The right mix of people, processes, and technologies is the key to success and will help providers deliver reliable and agile transformation capabilities to their clients.

In a highly fragmented market composed of more than 200 organizations, the analyst independently plotted the top 18 companies in this analysis.

Growth index (GI) is a measure of a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision; a robust growth pipeline system; and effective market, competitor, and end-user-focused sales and marketing strategies.

Key elements of this index include:

GI1: Market Share (previous 3 years)

GI2: Revenue Growth (previous 3 years)

GI3: Growth Pipeline

GI4: Vision and Strategy

GI5: Sales and Marketing

Innovation index (II) is a measure of a company's ability to develop products/services/solutions that are developed with a clear understanding of disruptive Mega Trends, are globally applicable, are able to evolve and expand to serve multiple markets, and are aligned to customers' changing needs.

Key elements of this index include:

II1: Innovation Scalability

II2: Research and Development

II3: Product Portfolio

II4: Megatrends Leverage

II5: Customer Alignment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

The Strategic Imperative

The Growth Environment

2. Radar

Radar: CX Outsourcing Services in North America

Radar: Competitive Environment

Radar: Competitive Environment - Shifting Innovation Frontier

Radar: Competitive Environment - Key Growth Strategies

3. Companies to Action

[24]7.ai

Alorica

Arise Virtual Solutions

Concentrix

Conduent

Firstsource

Genpact

Hinduja Global Solutions

ibex

Infosys BPM

Qualfon

Sitel Group

Startek

Sutherland Global Services

TaskUs

Teleperformance

TELUS International

TTEC

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost RadarT to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost RadarT

Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Radar Empowers Investors

Radar Empowers Customers

Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Radar Analytics

