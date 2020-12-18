Customers Adopt GameChange's 94% GCR MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt for Higher Power Production

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that its global customers are requesting designs utilizing the GameChange Solar MaxSpan EastWest™ configuration for fixed-tilt systems. With a GCR up to 94%, competitive price, and high strength steel structure, the MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt is a considerable system for owners seeking higher power production.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: "As module prices fall, GameChange Solar's MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt system combines higher system kWh output versus trackers with extreme value pricing to make the MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt a superior alternative."

SOURCE GameChange Solar

