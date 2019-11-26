Customers are Ready to Shop! CheapOair Survey Sheds Light on Consumer Spending Habits

"Through the years, Cyber Monday has grown remarkably to become the biggest shopping day of the year. We're so excited to offer our customers unbelievable deals from our airlines partners so that they can experience once-in-lifetime getaways at a budget friendly price," remarked Sam S. Jain, Fareportal Founder and CEO.

When it comes to budget, CheapOair customers were prepared to splurge with 55% of respondents stating that they planned on spending between $100 and $500 during Cyber Monday and 67% of surveyed customers noting that they would be spending that money on themselves.

"As consumer behavior evolves it is our goal to ensure that our customers have the best online buying experience possible. We recognize the care that goes into making flight purchases and we hope this Cyber Monday serves as the kick-off to many travel adventures yet to be had," added Jain.

