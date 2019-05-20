Customers Can Enjoy More Time Flying With Three New Services Added to Pratt & Whitney's Eagle Service™ Plan

GENEVA, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), announced today that it is adding three new services to its popular pay-per-hour engine maintenance program, the Eagle Service™ Plan (ESP™). Customers with select engine models and ESP™ plans can now benefit from oil analysis, global engine connectivity and flyaway kits.

"Our customers want to focus on what they do best, flying," said Timothy Swail, vice president of customer programs at Pratt & Whitney. "With new services that provide insight on engines and that can allow customers to fly longer, we're helping them spend less time on maintenance and more time in the air."

New services to keep flying longer

The newly added oil analysis technology offered to ESP™ customers is more sensitive than traditional methods, allowing it to detect deterioration of oil-wetted parts such as carbon seals hundreds of hours before there could be a potential issue. This helps to turn around unplanned engine maintenance into scheduled maintenance, so that customers can better plan their flying time and costs.

Pratt & Whitney will also provide digital connectivity where cellular service is available for its ESP™ customers who fly aircraft with 3G engine health monitoring systems, including the FAST™ solution. With global cellular coverage, customers can save time and money, while receiving engine insights and proactive maintenance recommendations in a timely basis.

Finally, Pratt & Whitney will introduce flyaway kits for ESP™ Gold customers, with an upgrade available for ESP™ Platinum customers. The kits contain the most commonly needed engine parts in the event that one is needed to dispatch the aircraft, providing peace of mind and the ability to fulfill the mission.

"We're excited to add these benefits to our ESP™ plans," said Swail. "We're continuing our efforts to bring these benefits to even more engine models and ESP plans in the future. As always, we continue to strive for a 100% planned maintenance environment."

For more information on Pratt & Whitney's ESP™ enhancements, including all applicable engines and plans, visit www.pwc.ca/esp.

Pratt & Whitney will be at EBACE, visit us at exhibit P71.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

