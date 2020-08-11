Customers Can Now Connect With Approved And Trusted Modine Contractors Through Authorized Contractor Program

By creating the Authorized Contractor Program, Modine is able to partner with contractors across the nation to build a network that enables homeowners to identify, locate and connect with qualified Modine contractors in their area. The Modine Authorized Contractor locator eases customer anxiety by allowing homeowners to easily connect with proven contractors, streamlining a time-consuming process and enhancing transparency and accountability.

"The process of choosing a qualified contractor can be intimidating, and that's why we launched the database," said Kimberly Raduenz, Marketing Communications Manager for Modine. "We want to make service for Modine's products as straightforward as possible in order to alleviate some of the concerns homeowners have about reliability and safety when dealing with contractors they are not familiar with."

Modine's database and Authorized Contractor locator address homeowner concerns and ensure that customers are connected directly with contractors qualified to install, service and repair Modine residential equipment. Homeowners simply go to Modine's website, enter their ZIP code and receive a list of Modine Authorized Contractors close to home.

To find a Modine Authorized Contractor near you, visit https://www.modine.com/accuspec/FindContractor.jsp

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

