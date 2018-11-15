Customers Rank Hart InterCivic Service at Top

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, Austin-based election solution provider Hart InterCivic has earned an overwhelming vote of confidence from customers nationwide. More than 90 percent have consistently rated customer service as "excellent" or "above average" in the company's annual customer satisfaction survey.

Customers cited Hart's professionalism, credibility and responsiveness:

"Hart seems to be one step ahead of the rest of the market. I count on Hart to anticipate the next chapter in elections and to be ready when change happens."

"The equipment is great, but the relationship you build with Hart is unquestionably the best."

"I can't say enough about how responsive Hart is and how well we have been able to work with them to solve problems when they arise."

Hart's technology – designed, developed and manufactured in the U.S. – includes the secure, up-to-date Verity® Voting system that is gaining ground as the system of choice across the nation. As more new users of Verity weigh in, their responses paint a solid, positive trend for the modern system now serving close to 7.4 million voters.

Hart has tracked customer satisfaction with a standardized annual survey since 2007, giving customers a consistent method for voicing their feedback. This formal check-in is a cornerstone of fulfilling the company's ongoing commitment to continuously improving the Hart customer experience.

"We learn a lot by following up with every person who provides feedback," said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic. "We are dedicated to providing excellence. Listening and responding to our customers is key to that commitment."

Responses to the survey indicate that customers value Hart's commitment to open communication and problem-solving:

"We truly enjoy our collaborative relationship with Hart."

"Everyone that I encounter is very professional. I've never seen anything other than extreme knowledge and passion for the elections process and the accuracy of the voting systems they market."

"I know there's no issue that you all can't solve for us when needed. Knowing that you are there as support gives us so much peace of mind."

"Our survey is only one of the ways that we stay in touch with our election partners. With 100-plus years of election experience, we know the value of nurturing honest, long-lasting relationships," said Braithwaite. "Customer satisfaction and loyalty are key to our company's growth."

