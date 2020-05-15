CustomInsured LLC Launches Health Insurance 2.0 a new Standard for Small Businesses & Middle Class Families

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus crisis has put new demands on health insurance needs, with many policies simply not meeting new expectations. CustomInsured LLC recently shared seven ways to upgrade a Traditional Plan to a Customized Standard of Health Insurance that better addresses a coronavirus and post- coronavirus world. In exciting news, CustomInsured LLC are extending an exclusive, comprehensive explanation addressing all the broken components of healthcare that threaten the new standard of Health Insurance. A free report is available to all who register here .

Health Insurance 2.0 - The new standard of health insurance

"We are welcoming small businesses and families to Health Insurance 2.0," commented Dimic Robertson from CustomInsured LLC. "This can be life-changing information. When it comes to health insurance in 2020 knowledge is power. We are opening the door to a new level of coverage for a broken health insurance market."

The seven advantages of Healthcare 2.0, briefly, include:

Access to a Direct Primary Care Physician. In addition to traditional doctor visits, this provides unlimited on demand access to a personal doctor. It makes more sense than ever to be able to meet a doctor remotely for non-acute issues. Also, the value of having access to a medical professional when a health question arises, when advice is needed for surgery or when help is needed getting the best prescription or lab pricing, is clear. The Podcast here features one of CustomInsured LLC's physicians explaining the benefits of having a concierge doctor.

First Dollar Coverage. With a Health Insurance 2.0 plan there is coverage that pays from the first dollar of usage. This means no huge deductibles to fulfill or co-pays to cover when the coverage needs to be used.

Nationwide PPO Networks. When using Dual-PPO Networks that extend nationwide, access to over one million doctors is available along with most medical facilities.

Superior Pricing for Spouses and Dependents. Much more reasonable pricing for dependents than Traditional Plans is provided. Most Group Plans charge minors as if they are adults and can be so expensive as to deter employees from covering their families.

True Customization. CustomInsured LLC has pioneered an approach that allow Group Health benefits to be customized to not only the company but even specific employees.

Stable Renewal Premiums. Because of the structure of the coverage, plan are not re-rated every year and employees are not penalized for using their coverage. This means an end to big premiums.

Complimentary Resources. From finding the best surgery pricing at www.HealthCareBlueBook.com to seeing who has the best prescription prices at www.GoodRX.com to covering all sorts of topics on our CustomInsured Health Insurance Podcast, CustomInsured LLC provides clients with as many resources as possible to educate themselves and get the best possible benefits from their coverage.

