Customized Peptide Synthesis Market 2014-2019 & 2024: Opportunities in Emerging Economies of the APAC Region & Rising Number of Approvals for Peptide-Based Drugs

The customized peptide synthesis market is projected to generate a revenue of $390 million by 2024.

The market is being progressively driven by technological innovations, growing burden of cancer and infectious diseases, increasing investments and funding for protein-based research, and rising research activities in synthetic biology.



There are two main types of products available in the customized peptide synthesis market: reagents and equipment. Among the two, the reagents category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.8%. The reason for such a growth of the domain would be the heavy usage of a wide variety of reagents, including additives, substrates, precipitation agents, buffers, and others.



Now talking about the application segment, commercial application is expected to be the fastest growing in the customized peptide synthesis market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.9%. The inclusion of modified amino acids and recent advancements in chemical peptide synthesis have expanded the commercial potential of customized peptides. Moving further to the technology segment, the solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) technology is projected to gain the most ground during 2019-2024, advancing at a CAGR of 6.9%.



As compared to solution-phase peptide synthesis, the SPPS technology has high throughput screening and efficiency as well as greater speed and simplicity for large-scale peptide production. Among the end users of the customized peptide synthesis market, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are predicted to grow most rapidly during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth will be mainly due to extensive research and large-scale production of peptides across the globe.



New research findings would give the customized peptide synthesis market players a great opportunity to discover new drugs derived from peptides. For instance, in 2017, the anorectic effect of PYY3-36, which is a fragment of peptide YY, in rats was reported by scientists at Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd. Further, China Medical System Holdings Limited developed XinHouSu, an injectable recombinant human brain natriuretic peptide, to treat acute heart failure. XinHouSu, which is currently available only in China, collected $62.3 million in revenue in 2017, which amounted to an 18.9% growth from 2016.



Such significant discoveries based on intensive research are projected to help in the growth of the customized peptide synthesis market in Asia-Pacific (APAC). During the forecast period, the market in APAC is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 7.9%. The growth would be mainly driven by low raw material prices, technological advancements, increasing research activities in life sciences, rising use of peptides in drug discovery, and availability of funds for research and development.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Reagents

4.1.1.2 Equipment

4.1.1.2.1 Peptide synthesizers

4.1.1.2.2 Chromatography equipment

4.1.1.2.3 Lyophilizers

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.2.1.1 Antibody production

4.1.2.1.2 Drug discovery

4.1.2.1.3 Enzyme profiling

4.1.2.1.4 Others

4.1.2.2 Academic research

4.1.2.2.1 Disease research

4.1.2.2.2 Biomarker discovery

4.1.2.2.3 Others

4.1.3 By Technology

4.1.3.1 SPPS

4.1.3.2 SPS

4.1.3.3 Hybrid and recombinant technology

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

4.1.4.2 CMOs and CROs

4.1.4.3 Academic and research institutes

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Evolution of market with product launches and advanced research

4.2.1.2 Increasing research activities related to recombinant proteins

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Technological innovations

4.2.2.2 Increasing research activities in the field of synthetic biology

4.2.2.3 Growing burden of cancer and infectious diseases

4.2.2.4 Increasing investments and funding for protein-based research

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Lack of updation in regulatory standards

4.2.3.2 Contamination issues during peptide synthesis and high capital requirements for research

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Emerging economies of the APAC region

4.2.4.2 Rising number of approvals for peptide-based drugs

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Customized Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market, by Type

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Customized Peptide Synthesis Market for Commercial Application, by Type

5.2.2 Customized Peptide Synthesis Market for Academic Research, by Type

5.3 By Technology

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.2 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.2.1 Product Launches

11.2.2 Geographic Expansions

11.2.3 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 GenScript Biotech Corporation

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 Bachem AG

12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.4 AAPPTec LLC

12.5 Advanced ChemTech

12.6 AnaSpec Inc.

12.7 New England Peptide Inc.

12.8 Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

12.9 INTAVIS Bioanalytical Instruments AG

12.10 JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH



