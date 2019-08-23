Cut-a-thon Supports Children Returning To School After Serious Illness

"The school re-entry program is a crucial part of the overall treatment program for children at our hospital, serving more than 2,200 kids," said Joy Johnson-Lind, senior director of child and family services at Children's Minnesota. "Funds raised in this cut-a-thon help provide resource materials, phone consultations and school visits by child life specialists. Great Clips helped start this program and continues to be vital to its success."

This year's cut-a-thon is held in memory of Brett Wieber, who recently passed away this year at the age of 33. The annual cut-a-thon started 27 years ago when local Great Clips franchisee Regina Finkelstein, also a real estate agent, was helping Brett's parents Margi and Dean find a home. Brett was battling cancer and Regina decided to start the cut-a-thon to raise funds for Children's Minnesota. After the first year, the school re-entry program was founded and the cut-a-thons have raised more than $1.6 million to-date.

"When I met Margi and Dean, I was struck by their story and knew I had to do something to help families like theirs," said Finkelstein. "Brett fought a long and hard battle and was a joy to know, and I and my fellow Great Clips franchisees are honored to hold this year's cut-a-thon in his memory."

In conjunction with the cut-a-thon, Children's Minnesota and Great Clips will also bring the fun of the Minnesota State Fair to children receiving treatment. Held on Tuesday, August 27, the Great Fair at the Children's Minnesota Minneapolis hospital will offer an opportunity for patients to experience the food and games of the Minnesota State Fair without having to leave the hospital.

For more information about the Twin Cities Great Clips cut-a-thon, visit https://www.childrensmn.org/greatclips.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Additionally, Children's is Minnesota's only Level I pediatric trauma center inside a hospital dedicated solely to children. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world's largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at Great Clips is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In and Clip Notes®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota

