DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cut Flowers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Flower Type (Rose, Carnation, Lilium, Chrysanthemum & Gerbera, and Others) and Application (Home and Commercial), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US $34,347.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 45,876.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2020-2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.



The five main type of cut flowers available are rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum, and gerbera, and other species. Cut flowers are the flower buds (often with some stem and leaf) that have been cut from the plant. It is usually removed from the plant for decoration. Typical uses are in wreaths, vase displays, and garlands. Many gardeners harvest their own cut flowers from domestic gardens, but there is a significant floral industry for cut flowers in most countries. The plants cropped vary by climate, culture and the level of wealth locally. The plants are raised specifically for the purpose, in field or glasshouse growing conditions. Cut flowers can also be harvested from the wild.



Fresh cut flowers are used commonly for decoration such as vase arrangements and bouquets at formal events; designs for weddings and funerals; gifts on occasions such as in times of illness, or during holidays such as Christmas and Easter; corsages and boutonnieres; and informal displays to beautify homes and public places. They may be used in boutonnieres, corsages, wreaths, formal and informal displays, and similar ornamental articles. Interior designers and wedding planners make use of decorative flowers to enhance the beauty of their work. Beautiful flowers, with respect to the common perception which people possess, are often in more demand. Flowers like roses, sun flowers, and carnation are always in high demand in festivals. Companies such as Karen roses and Multiflora provide cut flowers for the purpose of decoration.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace globally. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdown measures implemented to curb the spread of infection have led to limitations on the supplies of consumer goods, floriculture, and horticulture products. This represents a significant loss for cut flower manufacturers.



Afriflora Sher; Washington Bulb Co., Inc.; Oserian; Dummen Orange; The Queen's Flowers; The Kariki Group; Selecta one; Karen Roses Company; MultiFlora; and Rosebud Limited are among the well-established players in the global cut flowers market.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global cut flowers market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Cut Flowers Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Cut Flowers Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in the demand of cut flowers for decorative purposes

5.1.2 Various health benefits associated with cut flowers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent conditions to be met by cut flowers

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 E-commerce Purchases

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Marketing a farm story to attract customers

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Cut Flowers - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Cut Flowers Market Overview

6.2 Cut Flowers Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Global Cut Flowers Market Analysis - By Flower Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cut Flowers Market Breakdown, By Flower Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Rose

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Rose in Cut Flowers Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Carnation

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Carnations in Cut Flowers Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Lilium

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Lilium in Cut Flowers Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera in Cut Flowers Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others in Cut Flowers Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Cut Flowers Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Cut Flowers Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Home

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Cut Flowers Market Revenue Via Home Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Commercial

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Cut Flowers Market Revenue Via Commercial Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Cut Flowers Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Cut Flowers Market

9.3 Europe: Cut Flowers Market

9.4 APAC: Cut Flowers Market

9.5 MEA: Cut Flowers Market

9.6 SAM: Cut Flowers Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cut Flowers Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Strategy and Business Planning

11.2 Mergers and Acquisitions



12. Key Company Profiles

12.1 Afriflora Sher

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Washington Bulb Co., Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Oserian

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Dummen Orange

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 The Queen's Flowers

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 The Kariki Group

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7 Selecta one

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Karen Roses

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9 MultiFlora

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10 Rosebud Limited

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4losa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

