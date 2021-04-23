Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes receives record donation from WellBefore of 1 million items of PPE, retail value $1 million, New free PPE campaign starts with Bellevue Hospital Workers April 26

To mark Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes' one-year anniversary, Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes will give hospital workers a month's worth of PPE April 26, 2021, starting at 11:30 a.m. outside Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital. Workers will receive KN95s, surgical masks, cloth barrier masks, and hand sanitizer.

Bellevue was the first hospital Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes volunteers brought free PPE to at the start of the pandemic's PPE shortages.

Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes will distribute the WellBefore donation of KN95s, 3-ply surgical masks, and face shields in three methods: 1) events outside hospitals for hospital workers and community members; 2) PPE drive-throughs for often-neglected small/medium organizations; and 3) delivery/pick-up for public housing complexes, first responders, and others.

"Shahzil Amin and WellBefore's gift of one million pieces is extraordinary and will support the health and wellbeing of countless New Yorkers," Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes founder Rhonda Roland Shearer said. "Our frontline workers still have to buy expensive PPE for their home and personal use. We're so pleased WellBefore has enabled us to keep saying thank you with free PPE to hospital workers who continue to put their lives and mental health on the line during the pandemic."

"Giving back is a core pillar that was infused into WellBefore since its inception," said Shahzil (Shaz) Amin, WellBefore Founder/CEO. "We donate weekly to non-profits, individuals, and many other organizations in need. The impact that Rhonda has made throughout her life, especially now with Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes, is something we deeply admire and are humbled to support."

Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes's Shearer took out a nearly $1 million loan to buy PPE for healthcare workers at the beginning of the pandemic. A GoFundMe campaign, www.cutredtape4heroes.org , has raised $500,000 to pay down her debt. For more information, contact [email protected] or 917-379-4250.

