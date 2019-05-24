Cutback Water Coaster™ Makes Big Splash At Water Country USA®

Aboard a four-person raft, Cutback Water Coaster's riders speed along an 856-foot slide, jet through tunnels and slide onto the wide-open space of five massive saucer-shaped features. Cutback's saucers and water jet propulsion system create the sensation of a roller coaster, moving riders up long, steep inclines and through lightning-fast drops at thrilling speeds of 35 feet per second.

"This thrilling water coaster has it all, from speeds of a roller coaster to refreshing splashes of a water slide," said Suzy Cheely, senior leader of design and engineering at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. "Our guests are going to love this ride."

For today's grand opening festivities Vicki Cimino, Executive Director and CEO of the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Council, members of the area's Boys & Girls Clubs and park guests were on hand for the official ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of this much anticipated water coaster at Virginia's largest water park.

The best way for guests to enjoy Cutback Water Coaster, and all of Water Country USA's fantastic thrill slides, is with a Membership. Make unlimited visits to Water Country USA and Busch Gardens Williamsburg throughout the year for as little as $9.99 a month with a down payment. For more information, visit https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/annual-pass/benefits/.

