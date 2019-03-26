CutisPharma Continues Growth Trajectory with Opening of New Corporate Headquarters, Expansion of Manufacturing Site

WOBURN, Mass., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CutisPharma, Inc. announced today the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Woburn, Mass. along with an expansion of its manufacturing operations at its existing location in Wilmington, Mass. The announcement was made at a grand opening ceremony held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, and attended by the Honorable Mike Kennealy, Massachusetts Housing and Economic Development Secretary, representing Governor Charlie Baker, and Massachusetts Senate Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr.

"The movement of our headquarters will serve as a springboard for continued growth, allowing our company to fully insource our manufacturing and testing operations, further build our highly skilled workforce, and continue to advance our portfolio of pipeline products towards commercialization," said Neal I. Muni, MD, MSPH, CutisPharma's Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to expanded office and meeting space for the Company's growing team, the new headquarters space will include a state-of-the-art research and development facility to expand and accelerate the Company's portfolio of development programs, including two pipeline drugs slated to be submitted to the FDA for approval at the end of this year and first quarter of next year, respectively.

"Massachusetts' innovation economy is globally renowned and the Baker-Polito Administration will continue to invest in this vital ecosystem," said Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy. "Companies like CutisPharma develop life-saving products, create high-paying jobs for residents, and join peer businesses and universities to collaborate on solving the challenges of today and tomorrow. We congratulate CutisPharma on its expansion and look forward to its continued growth and contributions."

"CutisPharma, like the Commonwealth itself, has a long history of innovating and making advances that help improve lives," said Senate Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr. "Today, I am delighted to again applaud them for their continued growth, knowing that their expansion will yield positive economic development for the area and patient therapies that are in demand."

CutisPharma has achieved several key milestones over the past year, including FDA approval and launch of FIRVANQ (vancomycin hydrochloride for oral solution) for the treatment of Clostridium dificile-associated diarrhea in early 2018, its acquisition by NovaQuest Capital Management, LLC in March of the same year, and launch of two new additions to its compounding kit portfolio, FIRST-Metoprolol and FIRST-Atenolol in the first quarter of 2019.

About CutisPharma

CutisPharma, Inc. is a privately-held specialty pharmaceutical company that has been the industry leader for over 20 years in providing innovative solutions to pharmacists. CutisPharma's FIRST Unit-of-Use Compounding Kits have benefited millions of patients who are unable to swallow conventional oral dosage forms such as tablets and capsules and whose needs are not served by other commercially available therapies. CutisPharma's FIRVANQ® (vancomycin hydrochloride for oral solution) is the only FDA-approved vancomycin oral liquid therapy for patients with Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea. For more information, visit www.cutispharma.com .

