Cutler Real Estate Builds Comprehensive Local Online Ad Campaigns with Adwerx

DURHAM, N.C., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutler Real Estate, an independent real estate brokerage with 26 offices in Ohio, has adopted the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program. Through this program, Cutler Real Estate will promote its listings throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky with Adwerx, the leader in providing customized automated listing ads for the real estate industry.

Cutler Real Estate property ads are generated from the company listing feed and customized for each listing with a property photo and details, agent contact information, and brokerage branding. Listing ads launch during the first week a property is live and are targeted to the surrounding area in order to capture the interest of local buyers.

"We have a reputation for providing superior service to our clients. It's important for us to give our clients cutting edge tools to give their homes total market exposure!," said Andy Camp, President of Cutler Real Estate. "Adwerx simplifies the process of advertising homes online and our clients love seeing their homes marketed this way."

Cutler Real Estate has a high rate of transactions per agent and focuses on providing the over 390 Cutler REALTORS® with industry-leading tools and superior business support. The firm is also highly engaged in the community and local organizations.

"Cutler Real Estate is the perfect fit for the Adwerx Automated Listing Advertising Program," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Their active agents will immediately receive the benefit of our online property advertising system, which helps increase client satisfaction and retention."

About Cutler Real Estate

Cutler Real Estate has been helping people buy and sell homes for over 72 years! Since 1947, we have earned a reputation for providing superior service - and for getting the results our clients and customers want! Most importantly, people have come to know us for our honesty and integrity. We are proud to be leading the way home in Canton, Akron, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and the Northern Kentucky Region. This is our home and we're pleased to help make our area a place to grow and prosper.

Our commitment to family has never been stronger. Today President Andy Camp leads the company. Along with his father, Jim Camp and the founder's son, Attorney Jay Cutler, this dynamic ownership team continues our family commitment, and ensures a solid foundation, while providing a caring and nurturing environment for our Realtors to flourish.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

