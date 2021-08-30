Cuts For A Cause: Homeless Veterans Get Fresh Start With Free Grooming From Wahl

STERLING, Ill., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Friday hundreds of homeless and in-need veterans showed up for the Chicago Standdown event and were provided with services such as medical screenings, employment assistance and FREE haircuts and beard trims from a giant 20-foot mobile barbershop. The mobile barbershop is a staple of Sterling, Ill., based company Wahl Clipper Corp. and is used to spread goodwill and good grooming across the country.

Wahl Mobile Barbershop Helps Hundreds of Veterans Get a Fresh Start The Wahl mobile barbershop is a staple of the Sterling, Ill., based company and is used to spread goodwill and good grooming across the country. Wahl was honored to be a part of the Chicago Standdown event, and to provide free grooming services to Chicago-area Veterans in need. Wahl parked its 20-foot mobile barbershop at the Chicago Standdown event and offered FREE haircuts and beard trims to Veterans. Wahl also partnered with Greater Good Charities’ Good Packs Program and handed out 400 beard trimmers to the Veterans alongside backpacks filled with essential needs such as toiletries, warm blankets, and reusable water bottles.

"The graphics on our mobile barbershop say it all — Wahl's goal is to 'Make the World a Bearder Place'," said Steven Yde, division Vice President for Wahl. "What does that mean? Whether it's providing grooming services for those in need, celebrating bearded individuals doing good, or contributing money to local causes, our barbershop is a vehicle for delivering positivity."

In addition to grooming services, Wahl partnered with Greater Good Charities' Good Packs Program and handed out 400 beard trimmers to the Veterans alongside backpacks filled with essential needs such as toiletries, warm blankets, and reusable water bottles. The Good Packs Program is meant to help people experiencing homelessness or living in transitional housing endure another day, so they can keep moving toward long-term solutions.

"There are far too many Veterans who are suffering right now," continued Yde, "Wahl was honored to be a part of this event, especially considering the devastating effects the pandemic has had on homeless Veterans over the past year and a half."

"We are proud to support Wahl in their efforts to help unsheltered people including many military veterans in the Chicago area," said Brooke Nowak, Vice President for Greater Good Charities. "Our Good Packs provide basic survival supplies in a functional backpack to people during difficult and challenging times."

